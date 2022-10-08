ajc logo
Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?

The Georgia Chapter of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America will hold its free annual health fair from 10 a.. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Masjid Al Furqan, 3861 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway S.W. in Marietta. The health fair will include screenings and consultations.

Spanish language interpreters will be available and no registration is required.

Additionally, there will be a blood donation drive.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

