Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday

Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?
The Georgia Chapter of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America will hold its free annual health fair from 10 a.. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Masjid Al Furqan, 3861 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway S.W. in Marietta. The health fair will include screenings and consultations.
Spanish language interpreters will be available and no registration is required.
Additionally, there will be a blood donation drive.
