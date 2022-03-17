Free Chapel holds first service in new Midtown digs on Sunday

And it may not be the last church planting in Georgia.

Franklin said the ministry is eyeing another metro Atlanta location, but he said it was too early to discuss. He just said it would likely be on the “outskirts, a little bit.”

Free Chapel, which is nondenominational, has campuses in Midtown, Cumming, Gwinnett, Braselton, and Gainesville in Georgia; one in South Carolina and one in California. The Orange County church is affiliated with the Church of God. Free Chapel has roughly 25,000 members in all locations combined.

The megachurch’s decision to buy the property caused some consternation among neighbors because of Franklin’s connection to former President Donald Trump.

The prominent pastor served as an unofficial evangelical adviser to Trump.