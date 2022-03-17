Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Free Chapel holds first service in new Midtown digs on Sunday

Free Chapel, based in Gainesville, will start services in its new permanent home on 14th Street in Midtown. Some neighbors objected to Pastor Jentezen Franklin's close ties with former President Donald Trump.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Free Chapel, based in Gainesville, will start services in its new permanent home on 14th Street in Midtown. Some neighbors objected to Pastor Jentezen Franklin's close ties with former President Donald Trump.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Eyes possible expansion in metro Atlanta

Free Chapel Midtown will hold its first service Sunday at the former site of the Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCADShow.

Senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin will preach from Free Chapel church in Gainesville and it will be livestreamed to the Midtown site .

This is the megachurch’s first permanent Midtown location at 173 14th St N.E.

In 2018, it began services at Center Stage then moved to the Woodruff Arts Center during the following year.

“We’re excited to be in that community,” Franklin said in an interview. “This is a dream come true. I don’t know if the building will be able to hold all that God can do in that community. We expect to see lives changed for the better through the Gospel.”

And it may not be the last church planting in Georgia.

ExploreGeorgia pastor said he was honored for Trump to watch service online

Franklin said the ministry is eyeing another metro Atlanta location, but he said it was too early to discuss. He just said it would likely be on the “outskirts, a little bit.”

Free Chapel, which is nondenominational, has campuses in Midtown, Cumming, Gwinnett, Braselton, and Gainesville in Georgia; one in South Carolina and one in California. The Orange County church is affiliated with the Church of God. Free Chapel has roughly 25,000 members in all locations combined.

The megachurch’s decision to buy the property caused some consternation among neighbors because of Franklin’s connection to former President Donald Trump.

The prominent pastor served as an unofficial evangelical adviser to Trump.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Federal star witness outlines Atlanta bribery scheme
23h ago
Stacey Abrams to speak at “Social Action Sunday” at Big Bethel
EPA: Atlanta scrap metal plant failing to meet safety requirements
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top