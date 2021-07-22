Midtown SCADShow theater sale to megachurch causing neighbor friction

She added: “As a televangelist and Trump loyalist who is locked in a legal dispute involving allegations of a multimillion-dollar fundraising scam, Franklin and his church do not reflect the values of Midtown residents and relocating his worship center to Midtown’s living room would be an affront to our community as we know it.”

In an interview, Godleski said she and her neighbors found out about the sale relatively late in the process. “It seems everything has already been decided,” she said. “We’re kind of playing catch up. It merits a greater look. This feels like it’s been fast-tracked through.”

She said there could be some traffic issues as well, though she knows she lives in a high-density part of town.

Carl Westmoreland, the attorney representing Free Chapel, said none of the complaints in the petition hold any legal merit, noting that both the Midtown Neighbors’ Association and Neighborhood Planning Unit – E had no issue with the special-use permit.

“This is as low a traffic generator as you can have there,” Westmoreland said. “I think [the opponents] are late and irrelevant.”

The petition has generated about 630 names as of July 22.

SCAD declined to comment about specifics regarding the sale but sent a statement about its new, mixed-use development at 1470 Spring St. that features a new main stage theater, a 700-seat auditorium and 150-seat black box theater.

“The theater will be home to signature SCAD Atlanta events such as SCAD Animation Fest, SCAD aTVfest, SCAD GamingFest, host industry screenings with leading Hollywood notables, and offer special performances throughout the year,” the statement said. “This new venue will supplant SCADshow, formerly on 14th Street.”

The 14th Street space first opened in 1987 as the Academy Theatre, then became 14th Street Playhouse in 1990 under the Woodruff Arts Center umbrella. It was primarily used as a rental space for smaller theater and dance troupes.

In the early 1990s, when Tyler Perry was just a man with a dream, he spent his entire $12,000 in savings and rented the 14th Street Playhouse for his autobiographical play “I Know I’ve Been Changed.” It was a commercial failure with just 30 people attending that weekend. He kept plugging away and eventually developed successful plays a decade later that would he would parlay into a coterie of TV shows and films. He’s now a billionaire with his own film production studio.