Fourth ICE detainee dies from COVID-19 in southwest Georgia

Felipe Montes, 57, died at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. ICE said his preliminary cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest, secondary to complications of coronavirus disease.” Montes was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 10, two weeks after federal immigration authorities took custody of him, ICE said.

Montes is the fourth Stewart Detention Center detainee to die from the disease. Located just outside of the small city of Lumpkin, the facility has recorded 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second highest of any ICE facility in the nation. Only La Palma Correctional Facility in Eloy, Arizona, has tallied more cases at 544.