X

Four years ago: I-85 bridge in Atlanta collapses

A look back: Remembering the I-85 bridge collapse During the height of afternoon rush hour on March 30, 2017, Atlanta drivers on I-85 north found themselves in a stunning situation when materials stored beneath the interstate overpass spanning Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive caught fire. The overpass then collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in one of Atlanta's busiest roadways. Fortunately, nobody was injured. But the emergency brought out Atlanta firefighters, who worked through the evening and overnight to

Local News | Updated 3 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here’s a look back at Atlanta’s most famous fire since General Sherman

Do you remember where you were on the evening of March 30, 2017?

If you were in a car on an Atlanta interstate, chances are you were stuck in a traffic jam to end all jams. That’s the night that a massive fire collapsed a bridge on Interstate 85 north of downtown, bringing more national attention to the most recognizable fact of life in Atlanta living — traffic.

ExplorePHOTOS: When Atlanta’s I-85 caught fire, collapsed on March 30, 2017

After the 92-foot section collapsed, I-85 was closed to traffic for about 2 miles between its split with I-75 and the Georgia 400 interchange. Three sections of northbound I-85 and three sections of southbound I-85 were replaced in 43 days at a cost of $15 million.

ExplorePodcast: What did Georgia learn from the I-85 bridge collapse?

An NTSB report determined that the Georgia Department of Transportation contributed to the incident by unsafely storing materials under the bridge.

ExploreI-85 bridge collapse: Georgia DOT seeks to prevent a repeat

The investigation concluded a 39-year-old homeless man, Basil Eleby, set fire to an upholstered chair, which then ignited high-density polyethylene pipes the Georgia Department of Transportation was storing under I-85 near Piedmont Road.

Arson charges against Eleby were dropped in exchange for him going through an 18-month diversion program.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.