Four years ago: I-85 bridge in Atlanta collapses

If you were in a car on an Atlanta interstate, chances are you were stuck in a traffic jam to end all jams. That’s the night that a massive fire collapsed a bridge on Interstate 85 north of downtown, bringing more national attention to the most recognizable fact of life in Atlanta living — traffic.

After the 92-foot section collapsed, I-85 was closed to traffic for about 2 miles between its split with I-75 and the Georgia 400 interchange. Three sections of northbound I-85 and three sections of southbound I-85 were replaced in 43 days at a cost of $15 million.