Four metro counties join Cobb to take on hard-to-recycle plastics

Hefty Energy Bags cost $6.49 for 20 bags at Kroger, or about 32 cents each. The cost of the bags helps cover the costs of the local programs.

Dow has sponsored two other Energy Bag programs in Nebraska and Idaho, and sends plastics gathered in those programs to burn in fueling industries such as cement plants, unlike the metro Atlanta programs. Environmentalist are critical of the Nebraska and Idaho programs for producing pollution.

A Dow spokesperson said the program has taken in more than 1,300 tons of plastics total since 2016. The addition of the Georgia counties will double the total number of nationwide participants.

In metro Atlanta, Nexus heats, vaporizes and distills the plastics into a liquid that can be turned into diesel, naptha or resins to remake plastics. Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is among companies that have invested in Nexus.

Nexus co-founder and president Eric Hartz said the liquid the company makes from the Hefty Energy Bag program goes back into making new plastics for Shell and Chevron. Nexus received an audit from the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system that certifies the company met sustainability requirements, such as greenhouse gas reductions for the program.

Other plastics processed by the company are made into fuels and other industrial products.