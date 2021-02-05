Foundation donates $50,000 to aid Gwinnett’s online students

BI Cares is the philanthropic arm of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, a pharmaceutical corporation with a division headquartered in Duluth that makes medicine for animals. The GCPS Foundation is a charitable fund that supports the Gwinnett school system’s academic initiatives.

BI Cares’ donation came from its COVID-19 relief fund created to help address needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the GCPS Foundation.