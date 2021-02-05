Foundation donates $50,000 to aid Gwinnett’s online students

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation donated $50,000 to the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation to spend on technology and food pantry staples for students in need who are learning virtually.
BI Cares is the philanthropic arm of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, a pharmaceutical corporation with a division headquartered in Duluth that makes medicine for animals. The GCPS Foundation is a charitable fund that supports the Gwinnett school system’s academic initiatives.
BI Cares’ donation came from its COVID-19 relief fund created to help address needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the GCPS Foundation.
“Helping communities thrive is at the core of what we do, and we’re pleased to lend a hand in a place that so many Boehringer Ingelheim employees call home,” said Randolph Legg, president of the pharmaceutical corporation’s U.S. Animal Health business and a director of BI Cares, in the news release.
The Gwinnett school district has about 177,000 students and slightly more than half qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on their families’ incomes. About 45% of all Gwinnett students are learning digitally this semester.