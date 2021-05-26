Forsyth County woman found dead in camper trailer fire

Fire crews responded around 7:20 a.m. after receiving reports about a person trapped inside a burning structure. Although they brought the fire under control within minutes, it was too late to save Smith. According to fire officials, other members of Smith’s family lived in the trailer as well, but no other injuries were reported.

Hammond Drive was closed Wednesday morning as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire. The road was reopened in the afternoon, but the investigation continues.