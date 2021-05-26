ajc logo
Forsyth County woman found dead in camper trailer fire

Forsyth County firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in minutes, but a 52-year-old woman from Cumming was found dead inside.

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Forsyth County woman was found dead Wednesday morning after a fire engulfed the camper trailer where she lived.

Gini Smith, 52, of Cumming, was discovered inside the burned camper at 2600 Hammond Drive after Forsyth firefighters extinguished the blaze just before 7:30 a.m., department spokesman Chief Jason Shivers confirmed.

Fire crews responded around 7:20 a.m. after receiving reports about a person trapped inside a burning structure. Although they brought the fire under control within minutes, it was too late to save Smith. According to fire officials, other members of Smith’s family lived in the trailer as well, but no other injuries were reported.

Hammond Drive was closed Wednesday morning as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire. The road was reopened in the afternoon, but the investigation continues.

