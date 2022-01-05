New Johns Creek mayor says he’s prioritizing Town Center, improving civil discourse

The 191-acre site is located in Technology Park across from Johns Creek Emory Hospital at Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry Roads. Town Center plans include City Hall, residential living, restaurants, shopping, a linear park and performing arts center.

During election season, issues of affordable living along with apartment density in Town Center and other neighborhoods were hotly debated. In his statement, Bradberry said going forward he wants productive communication even in disagreement.

“We will focus on those things which bring our community closer together, move our city forward ...” Bradberry said.

Johns Creek plans to hold an open house 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13 at City Hall where residents can meet City Council members. Bradberry plans to deliver a state of the city address in February, he said.