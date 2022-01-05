New Johns Creek mayor says he’s prioritizing Town Center, improving civil discourse

Johns Creek’s new mayor says he’s focused on building the Town Center and a more “cohesive community.”
John Bradberry will be sworn in as mayor on Monday during the regular City Council meeting. In a January statement to residents, he said the city is seeking business proposals for redevelopment.
“There is definite opportunity for economic development in Johns Creek, and we are ready for businesses, council and the community to work together to achieve great projects,” Bradberry said in the statement.
In addition to Bradberry, newly elected council members Bob Erramilli, Dilip Tunki and Larry DiBiase will be sworn into office Monday.
During a Tuesday meeting of the Planning Commission, city staff discussed next steps for Johns Creek’s new Town Center. Community Development Director Ben Song told commission members that staff is targeting March to seek approval of three new zoning districts for the development — downtown mixed-use, downtown commercial and downtown residential zoning districts.
The 191-acre site is located in Technology Park across from Johns Creek Emory Hospital at Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry Roads. Town Center plans include City Hall, residential living, restaurants, shopping, a linear park and performing arts center.
During election season, issues of affordable living along with apartment density in Town Center and other neighborhoods were hotly debated. In his statement, Bradberry said going forward he wants productive communication even in disagreement.
“We will focus on those things which bring our community closer together, move our city forward ...” Bradberry said.
Johns Creek plans to hold an open house 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13 at City Hall where residents can meet City Council members. Bradberry plans to deliver a state of the city address in February, he said.
About the Author