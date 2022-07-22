Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual abuse

Stifflemire, now 81 and living in Alabama, has never acknowledged abusing students. His lawyer, Robert Smalley, said he could not afford to defend himself in court and would cooperate with the former students’ efforts to collect from the insurers.

“He’s done everything that has been asked of him at this point,” Smalley said.

The abuse allegations came to light in a 2017 article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported that school officials had been told about sexual abuse decades earlier. By then, the statute of limitations had expired, and no criminal charges were ever filed.

Darlington commissioned an investigation into the allegations, but the findings have never been made public.

The school removed Stifflemire’s name from a plaque that honored “memorable” and “influential” teachers, and this year unveiled a new monument. This one is dedicated to the victims of sexual abuse at the school, the men who now call themselves the Darlington Survivors.