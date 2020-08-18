Former Pennsylvania youth basketball coach sentenced in child exploitation case

United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that James Hardcastle, 42, of Bensalem, PA, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 20 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $75,000 in fines by United States District Judge Gerald J. Pappert on the charges stemming from conduct at his own home and while on an overnight basketball tournament trip in Wildwood, New Jersey, with a group of boys, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania press release.

In June 2016, Hardcastle transported three boys, ages 15, 16 and 16, as their coach to New Jersey to participate in a basketball tournament. They all shared a motel room, and, while the boys showered without a curtain to block their nudity, the defendant installed a USB drive containing a hidden camera in a power outlet in the bathroom and secretly filmed each of the minors taking showers. Previously, in June and July 2015, the defendant also attempted to videotape two minors in a bathroom using a hidden camera while the minors were visiting his home in Bensalem.