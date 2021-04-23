Former Georgia youth baseball coach convicted of child porn charges

During a search of the youth coach’s cellphone, authorities discovered hundreds of images involving the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants. His internet search history almost exclusively consisted of terms aimed at finding child porn online.

“These children are victims of horrific abuse, who are targeted for their vulnerability,” said Assistant DA Rachel Ackley, who prosecuted the case, “Possession and sharing of material depicting this abuse only increases demand for it to be made in the first place and risks future children falling into the hands of predators who make and distribute it.”

Holloway’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday. The Douglas County man faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 480 years, prosecutors said.

He was the second person prosecuted in Douglas County since jury trials resumed last month.