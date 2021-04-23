Former Georgia youth baseball coach convicted of child porn charges

A former youth baseball coach faces serious jail time after a Douglas County jury convicted him of possessing hundreds of pictures and videos of children being sexually abused.
Bryan Edward Holloway, 48, was convicted of 24 counts of sexual exploitation of children after officials said he shared dozens of videos involving toddlers. He was arrested in early 2018 during a GBI crackdown of the state’s most serious child porn offenders, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Prosecutors said Holloway was labeled a “level nine” offender, which refers to suspects who share sexual images of infants and toddlers. Investigators discovered the material on two IP addresses linked to the youth baseball coach. Officials said he coached T-ball through age 12 baseball at Winston Park.
“Law enforcement obtained evidence that on Dec. 29, 2017, Holloway’s IP address uploaded 47 videos portraying toddlers being sexually abused, and again on Dec. 31, 2017, 14 additional such videos were uploaded from the IP address belonging to Holloway’s best friend,” prosecutors said.
According to investigators, Holloway uploaded the photos while watching his friend’s home while they were out of town.
During a search of the youth coach’s cellphone, authorities discovered hundreds of images involving the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants. His internet search history almost exclusively consisted of terms aimed at finding child porn online.
“These children are victims of horrific abuse, who are targeted for their vulnerability,” said Assistant DA Rachel Ackley, who prosecuted the case, “Possession and sharing of material depicting this abuse only increases demand for it to be made in the first place and risks future children falling into the hands of predators who make and distribute it.”
Holloway’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday. The Douglas County man faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 480 years, prosecutors said.
He was the second person prosecuted in Douglas County since jury trials resumed last month.