Former Georgia teacher accused of improper sexual contact with student

Sante Alana Duncan faces charges of sexual assault by a person who has supervisory or disciplinary authority of another individual, according to a report by Northwest Georgia News. The former Cedartown Elementary School teacher turned herself in Tuesday at the Polk County Jail.

The Polk School District Police Department issued the warrant Wednesday after the district received information about Duncan allegedly having improper contact with a student, Chief Michael McGee told the publication. The 27-year-old most recently served as the music teacher at Cherokee Elementary School in Cedartown.