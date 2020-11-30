Former Georgia sheriff dies from COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend

Wilson said his illness had been like a roller coaster ride because the initial prognosis was grim but a later one led to optimism that the Dade County native would get better.

“We had some bad news initially, then better news, then kind of a punch in the gut,” Wilson said.

The husband and father was a lifelong resident of Dade County, where he attended school and graduated in 1973. He managed the family business, Street Hardware, before he became sheriff, according to his obituary. He was elected five times as sheriff, making him one of the two longest-serving sheriffs for Dade County.

Though he spent his life fighting crime, Street was not as tough as his job and exterior would lead on, Wilson said.

“Philip was a big teddy bear. He came across as rough, but he had a loving heart,” he said.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Lake Street; daughter Jordan (Dustin) Powell; stepson Corey Cresswell; mother Elizabeth Wallen Street; sisters Donna Street and Kate (Michael) Cammack; brother Tracy Street; and niece Caroline Cammack. There are a host of much-loved cousins and relatives.

Funeral services will be outdoors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Dade County Justice Building next to the old Dade County Courthouse. Moore Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Wilson said he believes his friend would encourage others to take heed of the protocols for the virus if he were still here.

“If he were here, he would tell everyone to wear their mask, wash their hands and social distance,” said Wilson. “It just shows how serious this virus is.”