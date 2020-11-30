Metro Atlanta school nurse, 70, with COVID-19 dies

The Paulding County School District confirmed the death of Bowen, a nurse at Hiram Elementary School, but did not confirm the cause. The district also did not answer questions about whether contact tracing had indicated where Bowen might have been infected or whether students and faculty at the school were asked to quarantine in connection with her infection.

Kirby is an administrator with the Paulding schools. She said she does not know where her parents were infected with the virus.

The family buried Kirby’s grandmother on Nov. 11 — she also had COVID-19 — and Bowen stayed home from the school to grieve her mother-in-law’s death until she was admitted to the hospital herself, Kirby said.

Wilma Gail Bowen (right), 70, a nurse at Hiram Elementary School, died on Thanksgiving Day hours after her husband of five decades, Willard Daniel Bowen, 73. Their daughter, Karen Bowen Kirby, pictured with them during a vacation several years ago, said they both had COVID-19. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

She said she had tried to get her mother to retire, alongside her dad, who in retirement had become known as a trader in antique items, or “junk,” as his daughter put it. “If you had something for sale, you called Willard.”

But her mother didn’t like the idea of staying at home, knowing she would miss the children. She worried about students with significant conditions, such as diabetes.

“She loved her babies. She would do anything to make sure they were taken care of,” Kirby said.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Hiram. The Hightower Family Funeral Home is asking those who attend to remain 6 feet apart from those not sharing the same household and to wear personal protective equipment.