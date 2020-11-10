Former DeKalb tax official gets 2-year prison sentence for blackmail, bribery

Gerald D. Harris, 51, received his sentence after admitting that he accepted more than $35,000 in bribes to illegally register vehicles, as well as threatened to blackmail a person who attempted to bribe him.

“By accepting bribe payments, Harris sold his integrity for money — and, in doing so, betrayed the trust of the citizens of DeKalb County,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said. “Then, in a truly bold display of audacity, Harris tried to blackmail one of the individuals who had previously paid him bribes.”