Former Coffee County party leader Cathy Latham granted bond

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Cathy Latham, the former chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party and a Republican elector who tried to cast Georgia’s presidential votes for Donald Trump, was granted bond on Tuesday.

Latham was granted a $75,000 bond. She is facing 12 charges including violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Credit: JBC7

Credit: JBC7

Latham was one of the 16 Republican electors. In January 2021, she also welcomed a computer forensics team to the Coffee elections headquarters that copied sensitive elections files in an apparent attempt to prove fraud. Latham helmed the county’s Republican Party at the time.

Latham was the third defendant to be granted bond on Tuesday, after former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer was granted a $75,000 bond and Shawn Still, a Republican elector and state senator, was granted a $10,000 signature bond.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan15m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
1h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Google Maps

Developer defers tax break request for Beltline apartment project
16m ago
Bond set for Trump campaign official Mike Roman
1h ago
Attorney Jenna Ellis granted bond
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
5h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top