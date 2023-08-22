Former Coffee County party leader Cathy Latham granted bond

Cathy Latham, the former chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party and a Republican elector who tried to cast Georgia’s presidential votes for Donald Trump, was granted bond on Tuesday.

Latham was granted a $75,000 bond. She is facing 12 charges including violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Latham was one of the 16 Republican electors. In January 2021, she also welcomed a computer forensics team to the Coffee elections headquarters that copied sensitive elections files in an apparent attempt to prove fraud. Latham helmed the county’s Republican Party at the time.

Latham was the third defendant to be granted bond on Tuesday, after former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer was granted a $75,000 bond and Shawn Still, a Republican elector and state senator, was granted a $10,000 signature bond.