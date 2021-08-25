Former Cobb band director indicted on molestation, sexual assault charges

Craig Godfrey was formally indicted on eight charges, including three counts of sexual assault of a student, one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of sexual exploitation of children and three counts of obscene internet contact with a child, Cobb court records show.

Godfrey, the former band director at North Cobb Christian School, was arrested in January following an investigation into the relationship, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Godfrey, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, is accused of beginning the “inappropriate relationship” with a sophomore student in 2016, one year after he started working at the school, according to Acworth police. The relationship ended in 2019, authorities said.