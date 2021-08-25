Former band teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting student

He pleaded guilty last week to sexual assault of a student and sexual exploitation of children, authorities said. During his sentencing hearing, Merck told the court the past two years of his life have been a “total disaster,” and that he deserved his punishment.

“My whole world has been turned upside down,” he said, according to prosecutors. “I lost my job, my career, my family, and it’s my fault.”

Merck must register as a sex offender following his release from prison, authorities said. His sentencing came one day after a Cobb County grand jury indicted a former private school band director on similar charges.

Craig Godfrey, who worked at North Cobb Christian School in Acworth, was formally indicted on eight charges after investigators said he had a yearslong sexual relationship with a student that began in 2016 when she was a sophomore.

Godfrey is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the girl on school grounds from February 2016 to May 2019, according to his warrant.

“In addition to physical contact, evidence uncovered communication and explicit photos were exchanged between the suspect and the victim using a social media app,” Acworth police said after his arrest.