Fire chief: 12-year-old injured in Cartersville blaze ‘doing much better’

The boy, Keystin Neal, was rescued after he became trapped in his home on Gilreath Road. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital from the scene in Cartersville, Bartow fire Chief Dwayne Jamison told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One firefighter who helped with the rescue was taken to a hospital in the area. The firefighter has since been released and is doing well, Jamison said Friday, adding that the boy’s condition had also improved.