Fire at Roswell apartment complex impacts more than 2 dozen units

Red Cross disaster volunteers are still working to determine how many people were displaced by the fire at the Creekside at Holcomb Bridge Apartments on Creekside Way. About 25 to 30 units are affected, according to the organization.

“While the total number of people affected is not yet known, the Red Cross will be providing those who need help with emergency aid for essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items,” spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said.