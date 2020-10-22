Fire at Roswell apartment complex impacts more than 2 dozen units

Multiple families are without a home Thursday morning after a fire tore through an apartment building in Roswell overnight.
Red Cross disaster volunteers are still working to determine how many people were displaced by the fire at the Creekside at Holcomb Bridge Apartments on Creekside Way. About 25 to 30 units are affected, according to the organization.
“While the total number of people affected is not yet known, the Red Cross will be providing those who need help with emergency aid for essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items,” spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
According to Channel 2 Action News, the blaze started just after midnight. No one needed to be rescued, and no one was reported injured, fire officials told the news station.
Fire crews were still dousing hot spots Thursday morning. Officials have not said how the fire started.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.