Find Freddie Freeman bonus coverage in today’s AJC ePaper

24 minutes ago

Readers of today’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper will discover a special expanded edition of After the Game with seven pages of coverage as former Braves superstar Freddie Freeman made his return to Truist Park in Dodger blue.

Atlanta fans gave him a hero’s welcome, AJC columnist Michael Cunningham writes. And Freeman was overcome with emotion as he thanked the fans for all of the years of love and support, as the Braves used the occasion to present him with his World Series ring. The interactive ePaper also includes video of the special moment, plus you can access the special Braves Report podcast from the ePaper as well.

Oh, and then they played a baseball game. Freeman’s night got even better as he went 1-for-3 and scored two runs, helping the Dodgers to a 4-1 win over the Braves. The teams play again today and Monday. Look for all the highlights and insights in Braves After the Game, only in the AJC ePaper.

