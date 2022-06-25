ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: Freddie Freeman’s emotional return

Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, presents former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman his World Series Championship ring, who shows it off to the fans during his ring presentation ceremony as he returns to Atlanta with the Los Angles Dodgers at Truist Park on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. The series marks Freeman's first games in Atlanta since the longtime Braves star signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in March. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: TNS

Freddie Freeman, the Braves and their fans knew this date would be very weird. It turned out to be weirder and much more emotional than probably anyone expected.

In this special edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano, features writer Gabe Burns and Jay Black break down a game that will be remembered for a while.

Our team will discuss Freeman’s emotional press conference, what his legacy in Atlanta will be, the response from the fans and how these two teams stack up in another NLCS rematch.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

