Fight leads to fatal shooting in McDonough

A fight early Tuesday morning left one person dead in McDonough, authorities said.
About 2:30 a.m., an argument broke out between two people, leading to gunshots being fired in the 800 block of White Dove Drive, Henry Country police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said. Police have not released identifications of those involved or possible charges.
Lee said a light-colored SUV, which may have a shattered window, left the scene after the fight.
No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Henry County police at 770-288-8254.