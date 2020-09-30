Felon sentenced to prison in international gun trafficking operation

“Straw purchasing firearms is not a victimless crime,” Pak said. “Straw purchasers and the gunrunners who direct them help to fuel the illicit gun trade in Georgia and beyond – often with the firearms turning up only after another crime has been committed.”

In Smith’s case, officers found nearly six of the illegally purchased firearms at crime scenes in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Canada, Pak said.

Smith was arrested Feb. 10 after federal agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives saw him accept a delivery of multiple guns. The delivery contained four 9mm semiautomatic pistols and four large capacity 30-round ammunition magazines.

Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting in making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, dealing in firearms without a license, conspiring to make false statements and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. After completing his prison sentence, Smith will serve five years of supervised release.