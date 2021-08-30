Feds: Clayton man used fake ID to buy dozens of guns despite being a felon

According to an investigation led by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, federal agents believe Williams used a fake ID that showed his photo along with another person’s name and birth date to buy dozens of guns and high-capacity magazines from dealers around metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The investigation began in May when police in New Jersey traced a gun from a crime scene in Newark to Williams’ false identity. The gun had been bought in Georgia just eight days before the crime.

In July, police in Florida recovered another semiautomatic pistol from the scene of a shooting in Tallahassee, Erskine said. That gun was once again traced back to Williams’ fake identity. Williams is believed to split his time living in both Jonesboro and Tallahassee.