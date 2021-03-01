Dispute threatening big Georgia battery plant gets White House hearing

Biden has until next month to overturn the ruling, alter it or let it stand. SK could appeal any decision to a federal court. LG has also indicated it would consider a financial settlement that would allow SK to continue to operate the plant.

In its presentation last week to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, an executive agency, SK argued that if the ruling stands, it would threaten some of Biden’s top priorities, such as fighting climate change through the increased usage of zero-emissions vehicles.

SK also said it plans to expand the size of its Georgia investment to $5 billion from $2.6 billion, and create 6,000 jobs, up from an earlier estimate of 2,600. The additional jobs and larger investment had not been previously disclosed.

Gov. Brian Kemp has also called for Biden to overturn the ruling, saying last month that the president and his administration “have the opportunity to support thousands of hardworking Georgians.”

An SK spokeswoman declined to describe how the Biden administration officials responded to its presentation.

An LG spokesman and Biden spokesman Ike Hajinazarian declined to comment. The U.S. Trade Representative office could not be reached immediately for comment.