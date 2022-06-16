Combined Shape Caption

FDA panel , endorses COVID vaccines, for children under 5.On June 15, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend two COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 and under.Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Modernawere under review by the panel. .The unanimous FDA panel vote is the first step in what is predicted to be a quick authorization process.Data from trials shows both vaccinescontinue to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death.Data from trials shows both vaccinescontinue to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death.Parents now have two options for how to vaccinate their children.Pfizer's vaccine for kids is delivered in three, 3-microgram doses, while Moderna's vaccine is delivered in two shots of a 25-microgram dose.Our robust clinical study shows that three doses can provide protection for the circulating Omicron variant and offers promise for protection against potential future waves of COVID-19, Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer's Vaccine Clinical Research and Development head, via Yahoo.Our robust clinical study shows that three doses can provide protection for the circulating Omicron variant and offers promise for protection against potential future waves of COVID-19, Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer's Vaccine Clinical Research and Development head, via Yahoo.The committee’s support today is imperative to providing a critical tool for pediatricians, parents and caregivers who eagerly await an option for children under 5, Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer's Vaccine Clinical Research and Development head, via Yahoo.Both companies are now awaiting approval from the FDA and the CDC, which will hold an advisory committee meeting on the topic over the weekend.