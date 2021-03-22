FDA investigates alkaline water brand with possible link to hepatitis cases

“We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve “Real Water” alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses,” Frank Yiannas, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said in a statement. “We are working to determine how the alkaline water may be related to the illnesses. Although the investigation is ongoing, epidemiologic information currently indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

The consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water is the only common link identified between all of these cases to date. This brand of alkaline water is owned by Real Water Inc., headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. The company also has a headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.