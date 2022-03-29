FDA approves second COVID booster for 50 and up

FDA approves , Pfizer, Moderna COVID shot , for people over 50.U.S. regulators are allowing people 50 and older to get another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. .The FDA made the decision without input from its independent panel of experts that has wrestled with how much data is required to expand shots.“If you get a booster too close together, it’s not doing any harm — you’re just not going to get much benefit from it,” one expert said.Next week, the government will hold a public meeting to debate if everyone eventually needs a fourth dose, the Associated Press reported