Fayette man faces new charge in statutory rape investigation

James Splichal, 25, of Bishop, was first charged with statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes back in June, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. An additional charge of aggravated child molestation was added Aug. 9 after a forensic investigation.

“Aggravated child molestation is a more serious charge,” Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder told AJC.com. “There are now three charges against this defendant.”