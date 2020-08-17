Fayette man faces new charge in statutory rape investigation

A Fayette County man faces a new charge after he was arrested in June in connection with a statutory rape investigation.
James Splichal, 25, of Bishop, was first charged with statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes back in June, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. An additional charge of aggravated child molestation was added Aug. 9 after a forensic investigation.
“Aggravated child molestation is a more serious charge,” Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder told AJC.com. “There are now three charges against this defendant.”
According to the initial incident report, deputies said they were called to a south Fayette County residence after a witness caught Splichal bringing an underage girl to his home in the early morning hours of June 20. The initial charges were based on evidence at the scene, which led to Splichal’s arrest just after 2 a.m.
His bond status was not immediately clear Monday.
We’re working to learn more.
In other news: