Father arrested, accused of taking 3-year-old at gunpoint

A Clayton County father is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping after authorities said he abducted his 3-year-old at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
The 3-year-old was found safe and Jermaine Dwight Bagley was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Wednesday, more than nine hours after the child’s mother said Bagley pointed a handgun at her sister and took the child from a home on Falcon Crest Drive, according to the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office.
Bagley, 33, showed up at the home about 5:30 a.m. and began knocking on windows with the gun, the agency said in a public advisory.
“Once Bagley didn’t get an answer, he walked around from the side of the house to the front and confronted his child’s mother and struggled with her on the porch,” the sheriff’s office said. “After she was able to break free and run to her vehicle, Bagley pointed his gun at her and demanded she open the door in three seconds or he would shoot her.”
According to authorities, Bagley then walked inside the house to confront the woman’s sister, who was holding the 3-year-old child.
“Bagley told her that if she didn’t give him the baby, he would shoot her while waiving the gun at her,” the sheriff’s office said in the advisory. “The sister of the victim gave Bagley the baby and he fled the scene.”
The alleged abduction was investigated by the Clayton County Police Department, which has not released any details on the incident.
Bagley was arrested on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third-degree and simple assault. He is being held in the county jail without bond.