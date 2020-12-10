Father arrested, accused of taking 3-year-old at gunpoint

The 3-year-old was found safe and Jermaine Dwight Bagley was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Wednesday, more than nine hours after the child’s mother said Bagley pointed a handgun at her sister and took the child from a home on Falcon Crest Drive, according to the Clayton County Sherriff’s Office.

Bagley, 33, showed up at the home about 5:30 a.m. and began knocking on windows with the gun, the agency said in a public advisory.