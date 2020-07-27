Family wants answers after young dad killed in Atlanta triple shooting

McKinzie, a California native, moved to the Atlanta area as a teenager with his mother, his cousin said. He was well-liked and always smiling, making it harder for the family to understand why someone would shoot him, Smith-Staples said.

“I really want justice to be served,” she said. “What is going on with these young people? What are they thinking to act like this?”

Atlanta police said a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on the shooting. No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Tipsters are asked to call 404-546-2518 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

While the family awaits answers, funeral plans are underway for McKinzie, who leaves behind two children, ages 3 and 4.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family. As of Monday afternoon, donors had raised $4,000 of the $5,000 goal.

“We can only appreciate our memories, embrace the present and protect the memory of Robert’s life journey by standing strong to ensure that the individuals responsible for his death are rightfully convicted and prosecuted,” the fundraising page states.

In other news: