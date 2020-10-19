‘Family Feud’ contestant’s comments floors Steve Harvey on the show

Steve Harvey’s stint as host of the popular game show “Family Feud” has has its occasional surprises from Harvey and his guests. Earlier this month, the advances of a contestant toward the married comedian and television personality presented another classic moment on the show.
The sassy exchange took place during the episode featuring the Zagami and Rodriguez families. One of the contestants, Grace, answered one of the popular poll questions about something that one would ask Harvey to buy for them.
Grace guessed the top answer on the board with “car.” After getting the high score, Harvey further chatted it up with the guest about her answer, telling her they would have to be “heavily involved" if he bought her a car.
Without hesitation, Grace responded to his joke, “Well, Steve, you know, we could be.”
After taking a moment to laugh and gather himself, Harvey admitted, “I wasn’t ready for that one,” adding, “I don’t usually get stumped but you got me on that one.”
The contestant’s son, Nick, apparently whispered to his mom “not on TV,” after the bold response to Harvey.
The coy response was likely a surprise, since the 63-year-old television host has been married to his wife Marjorie since 2007. He has been host of the game show for about 10 years, and the show has been around more than 40 years.
The Rodriguez family eventually won the game, but the reactions on YouTube show the Zagami family won over the fans, with some rooting Grace on and others responding with laughing emojis.
See the funny moment below.
The game show, which is filmed in Georgia, had another hilarious moment happen earlier this summer when Harvey responded with a swear word to the answer from celebrity guest Bruce Smith, a former Buffalo Bills defensive end.