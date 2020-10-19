‘Family Feud’ contestant’s comments floors Steve Harvey on the show

The contestant’s son, Nick, apparently whispered to his mom “not on TV,” after the bold response to Harvey.

The coy response was likely a surprise, since the 63-year-old television host has been married to his wife Marjorie since 2007. He has been host of the game show for about 10 years, and the show has been around more than 40 years.

The Rodriguez family eventually won the game, but the reactions on YouTube show the Zagami family won over the fans, with some rooting Grace on and others responding with laughing emojis.

See the funny moment below.

The game show, which is filmed in Georgia, had another hilarious moment happen earlier this summer when Harvey responded with a swear word to the answer from celebrity guest Bruce Smith, a former Buffalo Bills defensive end.