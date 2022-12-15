Facebook parent Meta to double solar capacity in Georgia

The seven projects, totaling 720 megawatts, will be built, owned and operated by Nashville-based Silicon Ranch to support Meta’s renewable energy goals. In Georgia, Meta and Silicon Ranch will partner with energy cooperative Walton EMC to build three of the new solar projects. The Tennessee Valley Authority is the other partnering utility on four solar installations planned in the Volunteer State.

Meta has corporate offices in Atlanta, but it’s biggest energy needs involve a massive data center campus along I-20 in Newton County, about an hour east of Atlanta. Data centers require massive amounts of electricity to power and cool. Many large data center operators have pledged to seek renewable energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint of these facilities, which are vital Internet and cloud computing infrastructure.