Facebook could more than triple local data center investment to $3.4B

Construction is underway at the site and Facebook has posted job openings on its website for the facility.

The joint development authority plans to issue bonds to finance the project.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday or to confirm the new expansion. Bond sale documents do not indicate how many jobs Facebook would create in the new expansion.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development declined to comment. Shane Short, director of the Development Authority of Walton County, declined to discuss the project.

Facebook has recently announced the expansion of other U.S. data centers. Last month, it said it will expand a Utah data center by 900,000 square feet, according to publication Data Center Frontier. It’s also recently announced expansions in Huntsville, Alabama, and Los Lunas, New Mexico.