Facebook could more than triple local data center investment to $3.4B

Facebook could more than triple its investment in a data center campus east of Atlanta, as the company adds more computing power for its social media sites.
Facebook will expand its existing data center campus in the Stanton Springs industrial park located in Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The Menlo Park, California-based company could increase its investment to as much as $3.4 billion from an earlier planned $1 billion, and acquire an additional 629 acres at the site, according to legal documents.
When Facebook first announced its plans for a Georgia data center in 2018, the company planned to invest $750 million and create 100 jobs. In a smaller expansion announced last September, Facebook boosted the jobs figure to 200 and the investment to $1 billion.
The company might also pursue three additional investment phases totaling $1.65 billion, according to an Inducement and Pilot Agreement issued by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper County, Morgan County, Newton County and Walton County. Those additional investments would happen between 2028 and 2032, according to the agreement, dated March 1.
Construction is underway at the site and Facebook has posted job openings on its website for the facility.
The joint development authority plans to issue bonds to finance the project.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday or to confirm the new expansion. Bond sale documents do not indicate how many jobs Facebook would create in the new expansion.
A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development declined to comment. Shane Short, director of the Development Authority of Walton County, declined to discuss the project.
Facebook has recently announced the expansion of other U.S. data centers. Last month, it said it will expand a Utah data center by 900,000 square feet, according to publication Data Center Frontier. It’s also recently announced expansions in Huntsville, Alabama, and Los Lunas, New Mexico.