Extreme heat belt could be the norm by 2053

The phenomenon of an "extreme heat belt" was described in a report released on Aug. 15 by the First Street Foundation.According to the report, .... those who live in an area that stretches from the Great Lakes to Texas could experience consistent temperatures of 125 or higher by 2053.The authors of the report say that everyone can be affected by rising temperatures.Everybody is affected by increasing heat, whether it be absolute increases in dangerous days or it’s just a local hot day, Jeremy Porter, First Street Foundation CRO, via NBC News.The study authors say the results of the model they created have been surprising for many.How far north it stretched — I think a lot of people just hearing southern Wisconsin, Chicago and those areas being part of the extreme heat belt is surprising, Jeremy Porter, First Street Foundation CRO, via NBC News.Academics responding to the report say that how these temperatures could affect the nation's agriculture is troubling.They also point out that certain areas with high population densities could become difficult places to live