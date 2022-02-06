Extra coverage of Black History Month in Sunday’s ePaper

Each Sunday in February, we will highlight significant figures and moments in Black history in a bonus section in the ePaper.
This week, the Black History Month Extra looks back at how attacks on Black Wall Street shaped life in middle America; a victory for the Tuskegee Airmen; and the resilient spirits of Septima Clark and Sidney Poitier.
Each week with your ePaper subscription, we give you extra content. We want to reinforce the value of a digital subscription to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Read Black History Month Extra and the rest of the ePaper here.
You will find coverage of Black History Month throughout February in the print and ePaper editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can follow the entire series online, plus you can familiarize yourself with our Black History Month Archive while you’re there. This year, the focus is on Black wellness and health, and you’ll also find an array of other informative topics.
