Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Extra coverage of Black History Month in Sunday’s ePaper

Each Sunday in February, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will highlight significant figures and moments in a bonus section the ePaper.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Each Sunday in February, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will highlight significant figures and moments in a bonus section the ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

News
38 minutes ago

Each Sunday in February, we will highlight significant figures and moments in Black history in a bonus section in the ePaper.

This week, the Black History Month Extra looks back at how attacks on Black Wall Street shaped life in middle America; a victory for the Tuskegee Airmen; and the resilient spirits of Septima Clark and Sidney Poitier.

Each week with your ePaper subscription, we give you extra content. We want to reinforce the value of a digital subscription to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreSubscribe to Unapologetically ATL

Read Black History Month Extra and the rest of the ePaper here.

caption arrowCaption
Septima Clark is featured.

Credit: AJC

Septima Clark is featured.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Septima Clark is featured.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

You will find coverage of Black History Month throughout February in the print and ePaper editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can follow the entire series online, plus you can familiarize yourself with our Black History Month Archive while you’re there. This year, the focus is on Black wellness and health, and you’ll also find an array of other informative topics.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Dry skies, calm winds slated for Atlanta
14h ago
Zoo Atlanta mourns passing of 200-pound, decades-old tortoise Patches
16h ago
Man dies, woman hospitalized in car fire at Downtown Connector ramp
21h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top