Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional, officials say

One person from the one-story home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. A person who was in the other damaged home wasn’t hurt.

The three adults were taken to Medical City Plano, where they remained hospitalized Wednesday. The hospital said one was in critical condition and two were in good condition.

Caption Fire captain Peggy Harrell walks in front of the home destroyed by an explosion Tuesday in Plano, Texas. Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

A friend of the family next door who were injured said that the three children had been released from the hospital and were staying with family.

“From chatting with both parents, there was no flash, there were two explosions, and so the first one caught their attention, and then as the husband was facing the window, the second one went off, and that half of their house had collapsed in on them,” Mae Reedy told KXAS-TV.