6 injured after house explodes in Dallas suburb

Neighbor Caroline Klobas told CBS 11 that she heard a noise she thought was her sliding glass door breaking.

“And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up,” Klobas said. “And then, when my husband pulled into the garage, he saw that the roof in our garage had caved in.”

Caption Neighbors and first responders stand near a piece of roofing, center, that landed in a yard across the street from a home that exploded at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive in Plano, Texas. Credit: Stewart F. House Credit: Stewart F. House

Fire officials said they were joined at the scene by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in addition to Plano police, who brought an explosives detecting dog.

Fire officials said the dog did not discover any explosives or hazardous materials and police determined it was not a crime scene.

Gas and electricity was turned off to most of the homes on the street until about 9:30 p.m., when Atmos Energy and Oncor Electric representatives determined it was safe to reinstate gas and power.

Fire officials said that the explosion was felt by people as far as a mile away.