Ex-VP at Gwinnett health care company sentenced to federal prison

Christopher Dobbins, 41, pleaded guilty in July to reckless damage to a protected computer related to the hacking of electronic shipping records at Stradis Healthcare, a medical device packing company based in Gwinnett County. According to federal prosecutors, Dobbins deleted or edited thousands of records that impacted shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves and gowns.

Former Gwinnett healthcare executive pleads guilty to sabotaging medical shipments

He was fired from his post as vice president of finance in March after conflicts arose at the end of 2019. Three days after receiving his last paycheck, prosecutors said Dobbins used fake user accounts to access the company’s systems.