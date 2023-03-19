Ex-leader Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists

Hunt, who led First Baptist Church Woodstock for more than three decades and is a prominent author and speaker, was named in the landmark report, which was released in May 2022.

Hunt allegedly assaulted the wife of a fellow pastor in a Florida condo in 2010, according to the report, which called the allegations “credible.” Hunt was never charged with a crime.

The lawsuit contends Hunt had a “brief, inappropriate, extramarital encounter with a married woman.”

The complaint alleges the “at most, the encounter lasted only a few minutes, and it involved only kissing and some awkward fondling.” Hunt and the woman later sought counseling, according to the lawsuit.

Hunt’s attorneys at the Tennessee-based law firm Cole Law Group could not be reached for comment. He is also represented by MacGill Law, based in Indiana.

“This was a private failing by Pastor Johnny and the woman involved, and the story should have ended there. But it didn’t,” according to the lawsuit, which alleges Hunt was made a scapegoat for the denomination.

Hunt, the first Native American to serve as president of the SBC, is scheduled to speak at New Season Church in Hiram today at two services and recently wrapped up a men’s conference at the Hiram church.

The lawsuit claims naming Hunt in the report was a “strategic decision to deflect attention from the SBC’s historical failure to take aggressive steps to respond to reports of child sex abuse and other sex crimes in its past.”

As a result, according to the complaint, Hunt lost income from speaking engagements and publishing opportunities.

He also resigned as executive vice president of the SBC’s North American Mission Board in Alpharetta before the report was released.

Nearly 40 people in Georgia were cited in the report, including pastors, youth ministers, deacons, Sunday school teachers, a former choir director and a volunteer. Most were named, but for a handful their information was redacted.

In Georgia, there are more than 3,370 Southern Baptist churches.

Earlier this year, Hunt began speaking publicly again after four pastors who spent months counseling Hunt declared the evangelical leader is restored and ready to return to ministry.