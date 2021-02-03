Ex-jail employee arrested by GBI, accused of being sexually involved with inmate

A former Forsyth County jail employee is behind bars after a monthslong investigation by the GBI indicated he had been sexually involved with an inmate during his tenure, officials said.
Nicholas Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville, was arrested Tuesday on one count of sexual assault by a person of supervisory or disciplinary authority, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a statement.
The Forsyth sheriff’s office reached out to the GBI on May 26, 2020, after receiving an allegation that Maddox was involved with an inmate while he worked at the jail in 2015.
“As a result of the investigation, Maddox was charged in this case,” Miles said.
It is not clear what evidence led to the charges.
Maddox was booked into the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday. He has since been released on bond.
