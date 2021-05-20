Ex-Georgia jailer pleads guilty to civil rights violations in inmate assaults

“The defendants committed two retaliatory, injurious, and unjustified assaults while acting as a corrections officer,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

“Law enforcement and correctional officers will be held to the highest standard, as well they should, since they are entrusted with a great degree of authority over the liberty of those they are sworn to protect,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary of the Middle District of Georgia.

“Correctional officers at prisons face difficult conditions trying to keep prisons safe for incarcerated felons and staff, but it is never acceptable for them to violate their oath by violently abusing their power,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta field office.

Sharpe faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.