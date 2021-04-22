Every day is Earth Day to Emory researcher

“They are much more willing to do whatever they can to make a change.

“Every day is Earth Day to me, as I hope it will be for everyone.”

Rosario Hernandez (left), Historic Westside Gardens member and a Westside resident, works alongside Eri Saikawa, associate professor of Environmental Sciences at Emory University, gathering soil samples for testing in the neighborhood. Credit: Jack Kearse Credit: Jack Kearse

Saikawa’s research into lead-contaminated grounds in Atlanta’s Westside community in 2018, led to the Environmental Protection Agency’s investigation into more contaminated properties. The study area has since expanded to more than 1,000 properties. Cleaning up the properties will likely run into millions of dollars.

Saikawa began collecting soil samples around the community after a rock from the area was found to have high levels of lead. Since then, she and community members have been urging residents to test children for lead poisoning.

“I want to make sure that this is not going to happen again because this is so preventable,” Saikawa said. “We can screen the soil so that people know if they are providing safe places for their children.”

Like many other researchers, Saikawa had to adapt to the new normal of the pandemic to continue her research in the Westside. Her partnership with the community had to change from going door-to-door to collect soil samples to creating a soil drop box for residents. She and her team posted a video online that showed people how to collect the soil samples with options to them drop off or ship to her lab.

“We were able to collect about 300 soil samples, and that was the biggest number ever collected,” Saikawa says. “It opened up a new way to engage the residents too. I hope that this can be a national movement where residents would be very interested in their soil quality.”

Louisiana state public health officials wrote to Saikawa about replicating her team’s model in New Orleans.

Eri Saikawa, associate professor of Environmental Sciences at Emory University, gathering soil samples for testing in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood. Credit: Jack Kearse Credit: Jack Kearse

Saikawa is also part of Resilience and Sustainability Collaboratory, an Emory-based think tank designed to bring together government, business and other organizations to combat climate change.

“We want to understand what the needs are, from a community perspective, and work with industry to address them,” she said. “Right now we’re mostly fundraising, but we want to implement a more holistic approach to approaching environmental issues. The goal is to have research geared toward the needs of society.”

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a pledge for cutting greenhouse house gas emissions by 50% by 2030. The target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in power, transportation and other sectors. Over the years, Saikawa has been part of Emory delegations to international climate talks, which have included debate around the 2015 Paris Agreement, which includes the emissions reduction target.

Saikawa’s research into Atlanta’s westside have made her more convinced than ever that environmental and racial justice are deeply intertwined.

“A lot of studies have found majority Black, low-income communities are overburdened with environmental pollution,” she said. “ ... We need to have a more holistic, societal examination to attain environmental justice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

