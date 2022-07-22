EV battery maker to host Georgia veterans at job fair Saturday

In June, the national unemployment rate among veterans was 2.7%, while the non-veteran rate was 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. SK Battery intends to hire 3,000 employees for its facility in Commerce by the end of 2023, and it has already hired 1,500, according to the news release.

Ross said there are about 700,000 veterans in Georgia, which has the fifth-largest veteran population of any state, according to the news release. She said they bring a “tremendous HR value.”

“Think about the incredible dedication that they bring to the workforce, about the skills they have, that they’ve demonstrated — not only here within the state, but nationally,” Ross said.

Georgia officials have honed in on EV manufacturing as a key tenet to economic development for the state as consumer demand has skyrocketed. Rivian plans to build a massive vehicle factory on I-20 east of Atlanta, and Hyundai will build a similar size facility west of Savannah in Bryan County.

SK Battery initially estimated it would hire 2,600 workers for the Georgia facility, but in March it said it planned to raise that number. Once complete, the SK Battery facility will annually produce enough battery cells to power 430,000 vehicles. The company has contracts with Ford and Volkswagen for its batteries from Georgia.

“I know this partnership will lead not only to more veterans hired in quality jobs but also a more successful SK Battery America,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at the news conference Wednesday.

