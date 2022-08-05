Combined Shape Caption

Equifax Sued , After Issuing Millions , of Incorrect Credit Scores.CBS reports that Equifax faces a potential class-action lawsuit over incorrect credit scores issued this spring for millions of people.Equifax, which provides financial information and scores for consumers, affects whether or not people are approved for mortgages, credit cards and car loans. .A lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed against the company on August 3 in the Northern District of Georgia, Florida.According to Equifax, a coding error at the company affected customers' scores for as long as three weeks.Equifax claims that very few people were impacted by the error.This issue, which was in place over a period of a few weeks between March 17 and April 6, was fixed on April 6, Equifax statement, via CBS.While the score may have shifted, a score shift does not necessarily mean that a consumer's credit decision was negatively impacted, Equifax statement, via CBS.In 2017, Equifax was implicated in a data breach that exposed sensitive information belongingto almost 150 million Americans. .In 2017, Equifax was implicated in a data breach that exposed sensitive information belongingto almost 150 million Americans. .As a result, Equifax paid $700 million in fines and restitution. .Similarly, the recent coding error lawsuit demands that Equifax repay defendants' additional costs brought on by incorrect credit scores.The suit also seeks for Equifax to compensate defendants for emotional damage