Episcopal Bishop Robert Wright tests positive for COVID-19

Outdoor socially distanced worship gatherings are currently permitted. Participants must register ahead of time in case contact tracing is needed. Everyone is instructed to leave immediately after the service to reduce the chances of transmission.

There are no indoor services or other gatherings at this time.

Wright received the results from a drive-thru testing site on Sunday morning.

“I got the test because I was having symptoms, fever, body aches, chills,” he said in an email.

Wright said his temperature stays between 98 degrees and 101 degrees and he still has some body aches, headaches “and I frequently have chills. Basically, my energy it’s cut more than in half.”

He said he believes his daughter contracted the virus before leaving for college.

“She has since tested positive and has just finished her quarantine at school,” he wrote.

“We have been so very careful for months,” he said. “The fact that I have tested positive I hope will encourage others to take this virus” very seriously. “We are literally the keepers of one another’s well being. I am very fortunate, I am in good health and have great health care. I have all the support I need. But there are others who have many more complications.”

He said his energy level is low, but he expects to resume a more normal schedule in the next few days.