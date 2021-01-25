Thirteen school chiefs named to teacher vaccine working group

The AJC has reported that the state Department of Education and state Department of Public Health plan to bring together school superintendents from across Georgia and representatives of teacher groups to discuss vaccination rollout plans for school staff. State School Superintendent Richard Woods and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will meet with the group.
Today, DOE released the list of 13 district superintendents who will serve on what is being called a “working group.”
Teachers are not in the first wave to be vaccinated unless they qualify under the governor’s decision to prioritize Georgians 65 and older. Only a few states have moved teachers to the head of the line, including Oregon and Utah.
In its statement, DOE said:
Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of Georgia’s vaccine administration plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers. Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the plan, which includes healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.
“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure teachers are vaccinated as soon as the supply is available,” Superintendent Woods said. “Many school districts have done excellent work, in partnership with their local public health officials, planning ahead for vaccine distribution to their teachers and staff. I’m looking forward to working with these superintendents and Dr. Toomey to amplify those best practices across the state.”
Following the meeting, GaDOE and GaDPH will publish collected best practices for vaccine distribution that can be used by school districts in partnership with their local public health officials.
The following superintendents have been invited to participate in the working group:
Dr. Scarlett Copeland, Appling County Schools
Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools
Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools
Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County Schools
Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools
Dr. Kristie Brooks, Chattahoochee County Schools
Dr. Brian Hightower, Cherokee County Schools
Mr. Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County Schools
Mr. Trent North, Douglas County Schools
Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools
Dr. Rob Brown, Lumpkin County Schools
Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools