Thirteen school chiefs named to teacher vaccine working group

Georgia teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B of Georgia’s vaccine administration plan, along with other non-healthcare essential workers. Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the plan, which includes healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.

“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure teachers are vaccinated as soon as the supply is available,” Superintendent Woods said. “Many school districts have done excellent work, in partnership with their local public health officials, planning ahead for vaccine distribution to their teachers and staff. I’m looking forward to working with these superintendents and Dr. Toomey to amplify those best practices across the state.”

Following the meeting, GaDOE and GaDPH will publish collected best practices for vaccine distribution that can be used by school districts in partnership with their local public health officials.

The following superintendents have been invited to participate in the working group:

Dr. Scarlett Copeland, Appling County Schools

Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools

Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools

Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County Schools

Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools

Dr. Kristie Brooks, Chattahoochee County Schools

Dr. Brian Hightower, Cherokee County Schools

Mr. Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County Schools

Mr. Trent North, Douglas County Schools

Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Early County Schools

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools

Dr. Rob Brown, Lumpkin County Schools

Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools

