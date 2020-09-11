Some Georgia Episcopal churches can hold outdoor services

Explore How Georgia church choirs have responded to the pandemic

“While we are a long way from resuming our familiar patterns, this represents an important step forward for us,” Bishop Robert C. Wright said in a statement. " I sincerely thank you for your partnership in keeping one another safe over the last six months."

He advised congregants to get in touch with parish leaders for a schedule of events.

Like other places of worship, many Episcopal churches went online only as the number of COVID-19 cases increased in Georgia.

In the last month or so, some houses of faith have resumed in-person worship with a smaller number of attendees or drive-in services and adherence to other recommendation by public health officials.

The Atlanta Diocese covers 117 worshiping communities, including parishes, schools, and direct service ministries in more than 75 counties in middle and north Georgia.